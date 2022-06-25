KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

A strong summer cold front arrives this evening

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be around today and tonight

Much cooler and less humid Sunday!



KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly this morning. Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph High: 95° Heat Index: 100-105°, 80s northern Missouri

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mostly south of I-70, as a cold front sweeps across the region. Wind: NW 10-15 mph. Low: 65°

Sunday: Morning showers will move away with north winds bringing in cooler air. Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph. High: 76°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

