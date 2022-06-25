KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- A strong summer cold front arrives this evening
- Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be around today and tonight
- Much cooler and less humid Sunday!
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly this morning. Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph High: 95° Heat Index: 100-105°, 80s northern Missouri
Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mostly south of I-70, as a cold front sweeps across the region. Wind: NW 10-15 mph. Low: 65°
Sunday: Morning showers will move away with north winds bringing in cooler air. Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph. High: 76°
