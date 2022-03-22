Strong to severe storms to develop this afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Mostly dry & cloudy through the lunch hour; Some sunny breaks & warmer temperatures will fuel thunderstorms after 1pm

Thunderstorms may turn strong to severe with damaging wind & hail for areas along State Line & western Missouri

Cold air wraps in Wednesday & Thursday, bringing some snow to the area in the mornings

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Strong to severe thunderstorms will develop after 1pm. Watch for the potential of heavy rain, strong wind & hail. Better chance for storms is along State Line & into western Missouri. Wind: SE to NW 10-20 mph. High: 61°

Tonight: Wrap around rain showers expected. Snow tries to mix in at times after midnight. No accumulation. Wind: N-NW 15-35 mph. Low: 35°

Wednesday: Cloudy and much colder with scattered showers. There's a chance some snow mixes in late in the day. Wind: NW 20-35 mph. High: 38°

Thursday: Early morning snow possible. Little accumulation on grassy surfaces possible. Wind: NW 15-20 mph. Low: 34° High: 46°

