Summertime heat, humidity builds this week in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Rain chances remain low with a 20 to 30% chance possible Monday and Tuesday
- The warmth and humidity continue to build with highs approaching 90° by Wednesday
- The heat index will climb into the mid to upper 90s by mid-week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Another warm and muggy day with a stray storm possible in the afternoon. Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph. High: 87°
Tonight: Mostly clear and comfortable. Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph. Low: 67°
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, warm and humid. A 30% chance for scattered storms in the afternoon but most stay dry. Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph. High: 87°
Wednesday: Even warmer with mostly sunny skies and high humidity. Drink plenty of water & wear light, loose fitted clothing! Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph. Low: 69° High: 90° Heat Index: 95-97°
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The 41 Action Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.