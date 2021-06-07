Watch
Summertime heat, humidity builds this week in Kansas City

Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2021-06-07 06:35:19-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain chances remain low with a 20 to 30% chance possible Monday and Tuesday
  • The warmth and humidity continue to build with highs approaching 90° by Wednesday
  • The heat index will climb into the mid to upper 90s by mid-week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Another warm and muggy day with a stray storm possible in the afternoon. Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph. High: 87°

Tonight: Mostly clear and comfortable. Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph. Low: 67°

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, warm and humid. A 30% chance for scattered storms in the afternoon but most stay dry. Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph. High: 87°

Wednesday: Even warmer with mostly sunny skies and high humidity. Drink plenty of water & wear light, loose fitted clothing! Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph. Low: 69° High: 90° Heat Index: 95-97°

The 41 Action Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

