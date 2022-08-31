Sunny and warm but humidity remains comfortable today

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

After such a refreshing morning, temperatures jump to the upper 80s this afternoon

More humidity by the end of the week; Highs approach 90° through the holiday weekend

There is a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm late Friday, otherwise most stay dry the next 7-10 days

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. Humidity stays comfortable. Wind: SW 5 mph. High: 88°

Tonight: Mostly clear and nice. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Low: 65°

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny and hot. Isolated storms can't be ruled out late in the day. Wind: S 5-15 mph. High: 89°

Friday: Partly cloudy, warm and way more humid. Storms may approach from the west before falling apart in the evening. Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph. Low: 67° High: 88°

