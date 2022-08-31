Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Sunny and warm but humidity remains comfortable today

Highs return to the upper 80s but the humidity stays comfortable
and last updated 2022-08-31 04:48:37-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • After such a refreshing morning, temperatures jump to the upper 80s this afternoon
  • More humidity by the end of the week; Highs approach 90° through the holiday weekend
  • There is a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm late Friday, otherwise most stay dry the next 7-10 days

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. Humidity stays comfortable. Wind: SW 5 mph. High: 88°

Tonight: Mostly clear and nice. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Low: 65°

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny and hot. Isolated storms can't be ruled out late in the day. Wind: S 5-15 mph. High: 89°

Friday: Partly cloudy, warm and way more humid. Storms may approach from the west before falling apart in the evening. Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph. Low: 67° High: 88°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.