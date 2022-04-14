Watch
Sunny, breezy and feeling better with highs near 60°

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • After a frigid and frosty start, temperatures recover to near 60° this afternoon
  • Staying nice with more clouds and a small chance of a sprinkle Friday
  • Better chance of rain shows up Easter Sunday with much colder temperatures

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Mostly sunny and a bit of a warm up. Staying breezy. Wind: W-SW 15-30 mph. High: 60°

Tonight:  Clouds increase and temperatures are not as cold. Wind: E-NE 10-25 mph. Low: 42°

Friday:  The day starts off with clouds and a chance of a few passing showers. More sun is expected later in the afternoon. The wind dies down as well. Wind: E 10-15 mph. High: 62°

Saturday:  Mostly sunny and a bit cooler. Wind: N-NE 10-20 mph. Low: 38° High: 55°

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

