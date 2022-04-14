Sunny, breezy and feeling better with highs near 60°

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- After a frigid and frosty start, temperatures recover to near 60° this afternoon
- Staying nice with more clouds and a small chance of a sprinkle Friday
- Better chance of rain shows up Easter Sunday with much colder temperatures
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Mostly sunny and a bit of a warm up. Staying breezy. Wind: W-SW 15-30 mph. High: 60°
Tonight: Clouds increase and temperatures are not as cold. Wind: E-NE 10-25 mph. Low: 42°
Friday: The day starts off with clouds and a chance of a few passing showers. More sun is expected later in the afternoon. The wind dies down as well. Wind: E 10-15 mph. High: 62°
Saturday: Mostly sunny and a bit cooler. Wind: N-NE 10-20 mph. Low: 38° High: 55°
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.