Sunny, breezy & cool today

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

40s today, 50s Sunday, 60s Monday, 70s Tuesday and Wednesday

Dry weather for awhile, next rain chance is Wednesday night

The weather looks nice for the Chiefs on Sunday!

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and cool. Wind: Gradually shifting to the west at 10-20 mph. High: 47°

Tonight: Clear and cold. Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph Low: 32°

Sunday: Mostly sunny, windy and warmer. Wind: S-SW 15-30 mph. High: 57°

Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy and a bit warmer. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Low: 37° High: 62°

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy as the warming trend continues. Wind: S 10-25 mph. Low: 49° High: 70°

