Sunny, breezy & cool today

and last updated 2021-12-11 07:39:53-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • 40s today, 50s Sunday, 60s Monday, 70s Tuesday and Wednesday
  • Dry weather for awhile, next rain chance is Wednesday night
  • The weather looks nice for the Chiefs on Sunday!

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday:  Mostly sunny, breezy, and cool. Wind: Gradually shifting to the west at 10-20 mph. High: 47°

Tonight: Clear and cold. Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph Low: 32°

Sunday: Mostly sunny, windy and warmer. Wind: S-SW 15-30 mph. High: 57°

Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy and a bit warmer. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Low: 37° High: 62°

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy as the warming trend continues. Wind: S 10-25 mph. Low: 49° High: 70°

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

