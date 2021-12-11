Sunny, breezy & cool today

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- 40s today, 50s Sunday, 60s Monday, 70s Tuesday and Wednesday
- Dry weather for awhile, next rain chance is Wednesday night
- The weather looks nice for the Chiefs on Sunday!
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and cool. Wind: Gradually shifting to the west at 10-20 mph. High: 47°
Tonight: Clear and cold. Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph Low: 32°
Sunday: Mostly sunny, windy and warmer. Wind: S-SW 15-30 mph. High: 57°
Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy and a bit warmer. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Low: 37° High: 62°
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy as the warming trend continues. Wind: S 10-25 mph. Low: 49° High: 70°
