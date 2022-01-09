Watch
Sunny but cold Sunday weather in Kansas City

and last updated 2022-01-09 07:22:20-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Sunny but chilly weather for Sunday with a cold morning breeze
  • Mostly dry this week with highs in the 50s Tuesday through Thursday
  • Low chance of rain or wintry mix Friday-Friday night

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Becoming sunny with decreasing wind, and colder. Wind: N 10-20 to 5-15 mph. High: 28°

Tonight: Mostly clear skies and cold. Wind: SW 10-20 mph Low: 19°

Monday: Mostly sunny, warmer. Wind: SW to NW 5-15 mph. High: 40°

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, windy, and warmer again. Wind: SW 10-20, Gusts 35 mph. Low: 22° High: 55°

