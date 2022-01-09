Sunny but cold Sunday weather in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Sunny but chilly weather for Sunday with a cold morning breeze
- Mostly dry this week with highs in the 50s Tuesday through Thursday
- Low chance of rain or wintry mix Friday-Friday night
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Becoming sunny with decreasing wind, and colder. Wind: N 10-20 to 5-15 mph. High: 28°
Tonight: Mostly clear skies and cold. Wind: SW 10-20 mph Low: 19°
Monday: Mostly sunny, warmer. Wind: SW to NW 5-15 mph. High: 40°
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, windy, and warmer again. Wind: SW 10-20, Gusts 35 mph. Low: 22° High: 55°
