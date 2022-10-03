Sunny skies and warmer temperatures to start the week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

The great but dry weather continues this week

Temperatures are warm, near 80°, the next 4 days before a significant drop

Highs fall to the 50s on Friday behind a strong Canadian cold front; No rain expected with the front at this time

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Another nice fall day with sunshine and a light breeze. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. High: 81°

Tonight: Clear and nice. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. Low: 54°

Tuesday: Warmer as high clouds increase later in the day. Wind: S 10-15 mph. High: 83°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and staying warmer than normal. Wind: W-NW 5-15 mph. Low: 59° High: 80°

