Sunny skies and warmer temperatures to start the week

and last updated 2022-10-03 04:56:56-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The great but dry weather continues this week
  • Temperatures are warm, near 80°, the next 4 days before a significant drop
  • Highs fall to the 50s on Friday behind a strong Canadian cold front; No rain expected with the front at this time

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Another nice fall day with sunshine and a light breeze. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. High: 81°

Tonight: Clear and nice. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. Low: 54°

Tuesday: Warmer as high clouds increase later in the day. Wind: S 10-15 mph. High: 83°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and staying warmer than normal. Wind: W-NW 5-15 mph. Low: 59° High: 80°

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

