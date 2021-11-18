Watch
Sunny skies, chilly conditions in Kansas City

and last updated 2021-11-18 06:24:36-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Much cooler start this morning with temperatures below freezing
  • Temperatures warm into the 50s this weekend
  • There may be a storm developing Thanksgiving weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Sunny and cool. Wind: NW 10-25 mph. High: 49°

Tonight: Clear skies and chilly temperatures. Wind: SE 5-15 mph Low: 28°

Friday: Skies becoming mostly cloudy, breezy wind. Wind: S 10-25 mph. High: 50°

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy, quiet weather. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Low: 39° High: 58°

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

