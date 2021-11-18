Sunny skies, chilly conditions in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES Much cooler start this morning with temperatures below freezing

Temperatures warm into the 50s this weekend

There may be a storm developing Thanksgiving weekend KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST Thursday: Sunny and cool. Wind: NW 10-25 mph. High: 49° Tonight: Clear skies and chilly temperatures. Wind: SE 5-15 mph Low: 28° Friday: Skies becoming mostly cloudy, breezy wind. Wind: S 10-25 mph. High: 50° Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy, quiet weather. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Low: 39° High: 58° Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events. Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.



Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.