Sunny skies, chilly conditions in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Much cooler start this morning with temperatures below freezing
- Temperatures warm into the 50s this weekend
- There may be a storm developing Thanksgiving weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Sunny and cool. Wind: NW 10-25 mph. High: 49°
Tonight: Clear skies and chilly temperatures. Wind: SE 5-15 mph Low: 28°
Friday: Skies becoming mostly cloudy, breezy wind. Wind: S 10-25 mph. High: 50°
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy, quiet weather. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Low: 39° High: 58°
