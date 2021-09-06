Sunny, warm but comfortable humidity for Labor Day plans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

A sunny and warm Labor day ahead with highs in the upper 80s; Luckily the humidity stays low

A dry cold front passes through Tuesday afternoon, dropping temperatures for the middle of the week

Morning lows in the 50s expected Wednesday and Thursday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Labor Day: Great weather! Enjoy the abundant sunshine and light breeze. Temperatures heat up but humidity remains low. Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph. High: 88°

Tonight: Mostly clear and slightly warmer. Wind: S 5-15 mph. Low: 70°

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warm with slightly more humidity ahead of a cold front. The dry front passes through in the afternoon shifting the wind and bringing cool, dry air into the region overnight. Wind: SW to NW 10-25 mph. High: 88°

Wednesday: A nice and cool morning to a pleasant afternoon. Mainly sunny. Wind: NW 5-15 mph. Low: 57° High: 81°

