Sunshine and record warm temperatures possible in Kansas City on Tuesday

and last updated 2021-12-02

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Highs may break a record Thursday with highs in the low 70s
  • Much colder air arrives Sunday afternoon and night
  • Monitoring precipitation chances for Tuesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Mostly sunny sky with a record warm high temperature possible. Wind: Variable 5-10 mph. High: 72°, record 70° (1956)

Tonight: Mostly clear skies and mild. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Low: 47°

Friday: Mostly sunny, another very nice December day. Wind: SW/NE 10-20 mph. High: 67°

Saturday: Some high clouds, otherwise mostly sunny with cooler temperatures. Wind: E 5-15 mph. Low: 36° High: 50°

