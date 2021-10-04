Sunshine & warm today with a drop in temperatures tomorrow

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Lots of sunshine to start off the week with warm but nice temperatures

A storm system over the Great Lakes builds west during the midweek & throws clouds and a small rain chance our way Tuesday-Wednesday

Refreshing overnight lows in the 50s to near 60 all week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: A beautiful day with lots of sunshine! Wind: N 5-10 mph. High: 80°

Tonight: Mostly clear and refreshing. Wind: NE 5 mph. Low: 54°

Tuesday: Increasing clouds from east to west and temperatures stay much cooler. Wind: NE 5-10 mph. High: 74°

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a brief shower. Wind: E-NE 5-10 mph. Low: 60° High: 74°

