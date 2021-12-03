Sunshine with cooler, but still comfortable temperatures Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

A weak cold front moves through Friday afternoon, still a nice day

Temperatures this weekend remain pretty warm for December

Colder air arrives for the first half of next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Mostly sunny, another very nice December day. A cold front moves through during the afternoon. Wind: SW 5-10 shift to N 10-20 mph. High: 65°

Tonight: Clear skies with mild, breezy conditions. Wind: NNE 10-20 mph. Low: 36°

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with some clouds moving in during the evening. Wind: E 5-15 mph. High: 51°

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with warmer temperatures, breezy conditions. Wind: SW 5-15 to NW 15-25 mph. Low: 46° High: 63°

Chiefs Game: Tailgating temperatures in the 60s, 50s by kickoff, wind chills in the 30s by the end of the game. Breezy northwest wind gusting to 25 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

