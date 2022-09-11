Super Sunday weather: Sunny, comfortable

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES Super Sunday weather with highs in the 70s

Warming to 85°-90° by Tuesday, then highs staying that warm for several days

Dry for awhile, a thunderstorm is possible next weekend KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST Sunday: Super Sunday weather! Abundant sunshine and comfortable with a nice north breeze. Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph. High: 75° Tonight: Clear, calm and refreshing. Wind: W 5-10 mph. Low: 51° Monday: A cool start with sunshine expected throughout the day. Wind: W-NW 5-15 mph. High: 80° Tuesday: Sunshine and warmer after a refreshing start. Wind: S 5-15 mph. Low: 53° High: 86° Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events. Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.



Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.