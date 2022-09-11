Super Sunday weather: Sunny, comfortable

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Super Sunday weather with highs in the 70s
- Warming to 85°-90° by Tuesday, then highs staying that warm for several days
- Dry for awhile, a thunderstorm is possible next weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Super Sunday weather! Abundant sunshine and comfortable with a nice north breeze. Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph. High: 75°
Tonight: Clear, calm and refreshing. Wind: W 5-10 mph. Low: 51°
Monday: A cool start with sunshine expected throughout the day. Wind: W-NW 5-15 mph. High: 80°
Tuesday: Sunshine and warmer after a refreshing start. Wind: S 5-15 mph. Low: 53° High: 86°
