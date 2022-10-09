Super Sunday weather, warmer than Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

100% sunshine and warmer today

Great weather for the Chiefs Monday night, kickoff temperatures in the low 70s

Two chances of rain, Tuesday and Wednesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Great fall weather. Sunny and warmer. Wind: W-SW 5-15 mph. High: 77°

Tonight: Clear and not as cold. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Low: 50°

Monday: Mostly sunny and warm. Great weather for Monday night football as temperatures will drop from the 70s to 60s. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Low: 50° High: 83°

Tuesday: Windy with a chance for a round of mainly morning showers and a few thunderstorms. Wind: S-SW 15-30 mph. Low: 62° High: 78°

