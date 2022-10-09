Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Super Sunday weather, warmer than Saturday

Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2022-10-09 08:20:05-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • 100% sunshine and warmer today
  • Great weather for the Chiefs Monday night, kickoff temperatures in the low 70s
  • Two chances of rain, Tuesday and Wednesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Great fall weather. Sunny and warmer. Wind: W-SW 5-15 mph. High: 77°

Tonight: Clear and not as cold. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Low: 50°

Monday: Mostly sunny and warm. Great weather for Monday night football as temperatures will drop from the 70s to 60s. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Low: 50° High: 83°

Tuesday: Windy with a chance for a round of mainly morning showers and a few thunderstorms. Wind: S-SW 15-30 mph. Low: 62° High: 78°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.