Super Sunday weather with 100% sunshine

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Abundant sunshine today and Monday with highs 75°-80°

A weak system moves through Tuesday night-Wednesday followed by a cold front Thursday-Friday

Despite the system and front, rain chances are little to none the next seven days



KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: More sunshine and nice fall weather. Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph. High: 78°

Tonight: Clear and cool. Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph. Low: 51°

Monday: Another nice fall day with sunshine and a light breeze. Wind: SE 5-15 mph. High: 81°

Tuesday: Warmer as high clouds increase later in the day. Wind: S 10-15 mph. Low: 55° High: 83°

