Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Super Sunday weather with 100% sunshine

Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2022-10-02 07:54:29-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Abundant sunshine today and Monday with highs 75°-80°
  • A weak system moves through Tuesday night-Wednesday followed by a cold front Thursday-Friday
  • Despite the system and front, rain chances are little to none the next seven days

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: More sunshine and nice fall weather. Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph. High: 78°

Tonight: Clear and cool. Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph. Low: 51°

Monday: Another nice fall day with sunshine and a light breeze. Wind: SE 5-15 mph. High: 81°

Tuesday: Warmer as high clouds increase later in the day. Wind: S 10-15 mph. Low: 55° High: 83°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.