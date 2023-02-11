WEATHER HEADLINES
- SUPER Super Bowl weekend weather
- Rain likely during Valentine's Day
- Another tricky rain/snowstorm next Thursday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Sunny and warmer. Feeling great for February!
High: 50°
Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph
Tonight: Clear sky and not as cold.
Low: 30°
Wind: S 10-15 mph
Sunday: Super Bowl Sunday! Great weather outside with a southerly breeze
High: 60°
Wind: S 10-25, decreasing to 5-15 mph during the afternoon and evening
Monday: Abundant sunshine and mild.
Low: 27° High: 56°
Wind: NW to S 5-15 mph
