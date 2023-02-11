WEATHER HEADLINES

SUPER Super Bowl weekend weather

Rain likely during Valentine's Day

Another tricky rain/snowstorm next Thursday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Sunny and warmer. Feeling great for February!

High: 50°

Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph

Tonight: Clear sky and not as cold.

Low: 30°

Wind: S 10-15 mph

Sunday: Super Bowl Sunday! Great weather outside with a southerly breeze

High: 60°

Wind: S 10-25, decreasing to 5-15 mph during the afternoon and evening

Monday: Abundant sunshine and mild.

Low: 27° High: 56°

Wind: NW to S 5-15 mph

