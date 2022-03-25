Watch
Temperatures stay cool through the weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A blend of sun and clouds all weekend long with highs staying cool in the 50s
  • Few sprinkles can't be ruled out at times today & this weekend, but most stay dry
  • Much warmer Monday & Tuesday ahead of our next strong storm system that arrives Wednesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Increasing clouds and wind. Temperatures stay cool all day long. Wind: N-NW 15-35 mph. High: 55°

Tonight: Clear and cold night. Wind: W-NW 10 mph. Low: 32°

Saturday: Mostly sunny with periods of clouds. Staying cool and a bit breezy. Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph. High: 54°

Sunday: Blend of sun and clouds and cool. Wind: E 10-20 mph. Low: 32° High: 52°

