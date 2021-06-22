Temperatures warm up quick after a cool and refreshing morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

A very refreshing start with temperatures down to the 50s this morning

The warmth returns today with humidity gradually building by Wednesday and Thursday

The next chance of rain and thunderstorms comes Thursday and Friday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST :

Tuesday: Sunny and warm after a refreshing start. The wind picks up during the afternoon. Humidity stays comfortable! Wind: SW 10-25 mph High: 86°

Tonight: Clear, pleasant and breezy. Wind: S 10-25 mph. Low: 66°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, windy, much warmer with humidity returning. Wind: S 15-25 mph. High: 89°

Thursday: Much warmer with more humidity. Thunderstorms are possible in the morning with more development in the afternoon. There's a chance a few may be on the severe side producing hail & strong winds. Wind: S 15-25 mph Low: 75° High: 93°

