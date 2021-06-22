Temperatures warm up quick after a cool and refreshing morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- A very refreshing start with temperatures down to the 50s this morning
- The warmth returns today with humidity gradually building by Wednesday and Thursday
- The next chance of rain and thunderstorms comes Thursday and Friday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST:
Tuesday: Sunny and warm after a refreshing start. The wind picks up during the afternoon. Humidity stays comfortable! Wind: SW 10-25 mph High: 86°
Tonight: Clear, pleasant and breezy. Wind: S 10-25 mph. Low: 66°
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, windy, much warmer with humidity returning. Wind: S 15-25 mph. High: 89°
Thursday: Much warmer with more humidity. Thunderstorms are possible in the morning with more development in the afternoon. There's a chance a few may be on the severe side producing hail & strong winds. Wind: S 15-25 mph Low: 75° High: 93°
