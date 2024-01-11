TEMPLATE -- Next Snow Storm Trending Drier

Hello Weather Bloggers and Enthusiast,

Overall, our storm is trending drier now.

A wintry mix with minor accumulation is now more likely Thursday night. I'm seeing a trend of light freezing rain to sleet across the Metro with the best chance of accumulation north of I-70 before changing to snow around Hwy 36 and north. Accumulation amounts look less than .10" from 8pm to midnight. That's being very specific and could change as we get closer to the event.

After midnight our temperature drops below freezing and we get dry slotted with the chance for light snow showers the rest of the night.

The colder and drier air arrives by the morning commute. It brings light fluffy snow into the morning commute. From there, into the early afternoon, we have a chance for 1" to 3" of powdery, blowing snow with temperatures in the teens, winds gusting to 40 mph and wind chills dropping below 0°.

I thought about dropping our snow total to 1" to 2". It's not a major change and can wait a few more hours.

We will have more updates later this morning.

Thanks for reading our Weather Blog,

Mike

Chief Meteorologist Mike Nicco

