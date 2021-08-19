Watch
The August heat & humidity continues with a few afternoon storms possible

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The high humidity continues & will lead to big cumulus clouds building in the afternoons
  • Only isolated thunderstorms possible today with a better chance for storms Friday evening/night
  • A mostly dry weekend ahead with a big warm up by next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy during the day with a 30% chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. Staying very humid! Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph. High 88° Heat Index: 95°

Tonight: Partly cloudy, mild and muggy. Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph. Low: 73°

Friday: A blend of sun and clouds with high humidity. Temperatures climb to near 90° ahead of a front that brings rain and thunderstorms late in the evening/overnight. Wind: S 15-20 mph. High: 89° Heat Index: 98°

Saturday: Any lingering clouds or showers will clear early leaving lots of sunshine during the afternoon. Staying warm but not as humid. Wind: N-NW 5-10 mph. Low: 73° High: 88°

