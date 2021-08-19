The August heat & humidity continues with a few afternoon storms possible

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- The high humidity continues & will lead to big cumulus clouds building in the afternoons
- Only isolated thunderstorms possible today with a better chance for storms Friday evening/night
- A mostly dry weekend ahead with a big warm up by next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy during the day with a 30% chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. Staying very humid! Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph. High 88° Heat Index: 95°
Tonight: Partly cloudy, mild and muggy. Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph. Low: 73°
Friday: A blend of sun and clouds with high humidity. Temperatures climb to near 90° ahead of a front that brings rain and thunderstorms late in the evening/overnight. Wind: S 15-20 mph. High: 89° Heat Index: 98°
Saturday: Any lingering clouds or showers will clear early leaving lots of sunshine during the afternoon. Staying warm but not as humid. Wind: N-NW 5-10 mph. Low: 73° High: 88°
