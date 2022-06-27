Watch Now
Weather

Actions

The beautiful summertime weather continues

The week begins beautiful with low humidity
and last updated 2022-06-27 04:56:17-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Beautiful start to the week with low humidity
  • 90s return Wednesday-Friday
  • Next chance for rain shows up late Friday to Saturday along a cold front

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with nice temperatures and low humidity. Wind: NE 5 mph. High: 80°

Tonight: More clouds, calm and refreshing. Wind: SE 5 mph. Low: 60°

Tuesday: Sunny, slightly warmer but humidity remains comfortable. Wind: S-SW 10-15 mph. High: 85°

Wednesday: Back to the summertime heat & humidity. Lots of sunshine expected. Wind: S-SW 15-25 mph. Low: 65° High: 90°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.