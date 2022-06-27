The beautiful summertime weather continues

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Beautiful start to the week with low humidity

90s return Wednesday-Friday

Next chance for rain shows up late Friday to Saturday along a cold front



KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with nice temperatures and low humidity. Wind: NE 5 mph. High: 80°

Tonight: More clouds, calm and refreshing. Wind: SE 5 mph. Low: 60°

Tuesday: Sunny, slightly warmer but humidity remains comfortable. Wind: S-SW 10-15 mph. High: 85°

Wednesday: Back to the summertime heat & humidity. Lots of sunshine expected. Wind: S-SW 15-25 mph. Low: 65° High: 90°

