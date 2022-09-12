Watch Now
Weather

Actions

The beautiful weather continues today

Heating up the rest of the week
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2022-09-12 05:55:13-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Warming up today but still feeling very nice in the 80s with low humidity
  • The heat builds the rest of the week with highs getting closer to 90°
  • Staying dry and mostly sunny for awhile

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Sunny and beautiful. Temperatures warm up a little compared to Sunday. Wind: W-NW 10-20 mph. High: 82°

Tonight: Mostly clear and refreshing. Wind: W-NW 5 mph. Low: 56°

Tuesday: The warming trend picks up steam but humidity remains low and comfortable. Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph. High: 88°

Wednesday: Heating up with an increase in humidity. It will be mostly sunny with a few afternoon clouds. Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph. Low: 62° High: 89°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.