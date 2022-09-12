The beautiful weather continues today

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Warming up today but still feeling very nice in the 80s with low humidity

The heat builds the rest of the week with highs getting closer to 90°

Staying dry and mostly sunny for awhile

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Sunny and beautiful. Temperatures warm up a little compared to Sunday. Wind: W-NW 10-20 mph. High: 82°

Tonight: Mostly clear and refreshing. Wind: W-NW 5 mph. Low: 56°

Tuesday: The warming trend picks up steam but humidity remains low and comfortable. Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph. High: 88°

Wednesday: Heating up with an increase in humidity. It will be mostly sunny with a few afternoon clouds. Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph. Low: 62° High: 89°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

