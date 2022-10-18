The bitter cold fall air sticks around through Wednesday around Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Hard freeze likely this morning & tomorrow morning

Warming up by Friday to near 80°

Finally a decent chance of rain is showing up early next week from a cold front

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: A freeze warning expires at 10am. It remains sunny, dry and rather cold for October, especially in the morning. Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph. High: 44°

Tonight: Another frigid night with a hard freeze likely. Wind: NW 5-10 mph. Low: 22° (Record: 21° set in 1972)

Wednesday: Another hard freeze before a big warming trend begins. Mostly sunny. Wind: W 5-15 mph. High: 57°

Thursday: Another chilly morning but warming up nicely through the afternoon. Wind: W 5-15 mph. Low: 39° High: 70°

