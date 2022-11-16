Watch Now
The cold November weather pattern gets even colder

Daytime highs drop to the 20s by Friday
and last updated 2022-11-16 05:36:12-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Cold and breezy today with wind chills staying in the 20s
  • A cold front arrives Thursday afternoon and could bring a brief band of snow with it
  • Thanksgiving week will bring warmer temperatures in the 50s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and cold. Wind: W-NW 10-25 mph. High: 33°, Wind Chill: 18°-20°

Tonight:  Increasing clouds and bitterly cold. Wind: SW 5-10 mph. Low: 20°

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a reinforcing shot of cold air as a cold front moves through. A band of snow is possible along the cold front. Wind: SW to NW 10-20 mph. High: 40°

Friday: Mostly sunny and bitterly cold. Wind: NW 15-25 mph. Low: 17° High: 27°

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

