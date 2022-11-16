The cold November weather pattern gets even colder

WEATHER HEADLINES

Cold and breezy today with wind chills staying in the 20s

A cold front arrives Thursday afternoon and could bring a brief band of snow with it

Thanksgiving week will bring warmer temperatures in the 50s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and cold. Wind: W-NW 10-25 mph. High: 33°, Wind Chill: 18°-20°

Tonight: Increasing clouds and bitterly cold. Wind: SW 5-10 mph. Low: 20°

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a reinforcing shot of cold air as a cold front moves through. A band of snow is possible along the cold front. Wind: SW to NW 10-20 mph. High: 40°

Friday: Mostly sunny and bitterly cold. Wind: NW 15-25 mph. Low: 17° High: 27°

