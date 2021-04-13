The cool April weather pattern continues

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Temperatures stay below average for the next 2 weeks with highs in the 50s and 60s

Patchy frost may form Wednesday and Thursday mornings if the wind stays calm

The next storm is due in Friday bringing a decent amount of rain to the area Friday afternoon-Saturday morning

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and staying cool. Not as breezy. Wind: NW 5-10 mph. High: 61°

Tonight: Clearing out with some frost possible around sunrise. Wind: NW 5-10 mph. Low: 37°

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and cool as high temperatures remain about 5-10 degrees below average. Wind: N 10-20 mph. High: 59°

Thursday: Areas of frost possible in the morning. Then increasing clouds and temperatures stay cool. Wind: N-NE 5-10 mph. Low: 33° High: 60°

