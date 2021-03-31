The cool & breezy weather continues with a freeze likely tonight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Sunny and seasonably cool the next 2 days

A freeze is likely Thursday morning as lows drop to the 20s; Tender vegetation may need to be covered overnight. Most flowers and budding trees will get through this freeze well

A warming trend begins Thursday and lasts through early next week

KANSAS CITY'S MOST ACCURATE FORECAST

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and staying cool. The wind picks up this afternoon. Wind: N-NW 15-30 mph. High: 52°

Tonight: Mostly clear and the wind will slowly die down. A hard freeze looks likely as temperatures will drop below freezing for several consecutive hours. Wind: N-NW 5-15 mph. Low: 27°

Thursday: Clear with a freeze likely before 8 AM. It will then be a sunny but cool day for Opening Day at Kauffman Stadium! First pitch at 3:10pm. GO ROYALS! Wind: E-NE 5 mph. High: 55°

Friday: Lots of sunshine with a nice warm up. The wind picks up as well. Wind: S 20-30 mph. Low: 37° High: 68°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The 41 Action Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

