Menu

Watch
Weather

Actions

The cool & breezy weather continues with a freeze likely tonight

items.[0].videoTitle
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2021-03-31 05:28:31-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Sunny and seasonably cool the next 2 days
  • A freeze is likely Thursday morning as lows drop to the 20s; Tender vegetation may need to be covered overnight. Most flowers and budding trees will get through this freeze well
  • A warming trend begins Thursday and lasts through early next week

KANSAS CITY'S MOST ACCURATE FORECAST

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and staying cool. The wind picks up this afternoon. Wind: N-NW 15-30 mph. High: 52°

Tonight: Mostly clear and the wind will slowly die down. A hard freeze looks likely as temperatures will drop below freezing for several consecutive hours. Wind: N-NW 5-15 mph. Low: 27°

Thursday: Clear with a freeze likely before 8 AM. It will then be a sunny but cool day for Opening Day at Kauffman Stadium! First pitch at 3:10pm. GO ROYALS! Wind: E-NE 5 mph. High: 55°

Friday: Lots of sunshine with a nice warm up. The wind picks up as well. Wind: S 20-30 mph. Low: 37° High: 68°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The 41 Action Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.