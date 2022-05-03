Watch
The cool spring weather continues with more rain and thunderstorms Wednesday to Thursday

and last updated 2022-05-03 05:30:39-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Watching for areas of mist/drizzle during the morning commute
  • Staying cloudy and cool today before more rain builds in Wednesday afternoon
  • Periods of heavy rain and strong thunderstorms possible into Thursday; Will have to monitor rising water along streams/creeks
  • Warmer and drier weather settles in by the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Staying mostly cloudy with periods of mist or drizzle. Temperatures remain very cool even with a decreasing wind. Wind: NW to N 15-25 mph. High: 54°

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cool. Wind: E 10 mph. Low: 45°

Wednesday: Cloudy with an increasing chance of rain during the afternoon. A few heavy thunderstorms are possible Wednesday night. Wind: E- SE 10-20 mph. High: 59°

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms continuing. A few of the thunderstorms may be strong. The wind shifting from the south to the north at 10-25 mph. Low: 55° High: 65°

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

