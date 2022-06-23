The cooler summertime temperatures continue today

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

There is a chance of a few showers this afternoon and late tonight

The cooler air will stick around for one more day

Temperatures heat up Friday and Saturday before a stronger cold front moves through Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Mostly to partly cloudy with a chance of rain during the afternoon. Another round of storms could roll in after dark, if they hold together. Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph. High: 85°

Tonight: A few showers and storms possible. Otherwise, staying cloudy and comfortable. Wind: SE 5 mph. Low: 70°

Friday: Morning thunderstorms followed by a hot and very humid afternoon. Wind: SE 10-25 mph. High: 90°

Saturday: A strong front passes through with a small chance of a thunderstorm. Getting very hot and humid. Wind: SW 10-20 mph. Low: 78° High: 96° Heat Index: 100-105°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

