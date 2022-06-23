Watch
Weather

Actions

The cooler summertime temperatures continue today

Watch for a few passing showers this afternoon
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2022-06-23 05:35:51-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • There is a chance of a few showers this afternoon and late tonight
  • The cooler air will stick around for one more day
  • Temperatures heat up Friday and Saturday before a stronger cold front moves through Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Mostly to partly cloudy with a chance of rain during the afternoon. Another round of storms could roll in after dark, if they hold together. Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph. High: 85°

Tonight: A few showers and storms possible. Otherwise, staying cloudy and comfortable. Wind: SE 5 mph. Low: 70°

Friday: Morning thunderstorms followed by a hot and very humid afternoon. Wind: SE 10-25 mph. High: 90°

Saturday: A strong front passes through with a small chance of a thunderstorm. Getting very hot and humid. Wind: SW 10-20 mph. Low: 78° High: 96° Heat Index: 100-105°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.