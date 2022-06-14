The dangerous heat & humidity continue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Heat advisory in place through 8pm Wednesday

Highs in the 90s with heat indices 100°-105°+ through Wednesday, the gusty wind will help a bit

The next cold front, a weak one, arrives Wednesday-Thursday with strong thunderstorms possible

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Sunny, windy, very hot and humid. Wind: S-SW 15-25 G35 mph. High: 95°, HEAT INDEX: 100°-105°

Tonight: Storms will likely stay to our north & skies remain clear in KC. Staying a bit breezy and warm. Wind: S 15-30 mph. Low: 77°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, windy, hot and humid. There is a chance of late day thunderstorms along a cold front. A few may be strong with high wind & hail. Wind: S-SW 15-25 G35 mph. High: 94°, HEAT INDEX: 100°

Thursday: Staying mostly sunny to partly cloudy, hot and muggy. Unfortunately, a cold front doesn't provide much relief. Wind: S-SW 10 mph. Low: 70° High: 94°, HEAT INDEX: 100-105°

