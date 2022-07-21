The extreme heat builds today as highs approach 100°

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Temperatures will be around 100° Thursday-Saturday

A cold front likely arrives late Sunday-Monday, dropping highs near KC to the 80s

The lingering front will produce several rounds of thunderstorms next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Sunny with a return to the extreme heat. Wind: W 5-10 mph. High: 99°

Tonight: Mostly clear and warm. Wind: W-NW 5 mph. Low: 75°

Friday: Sunny skies and extremely hot and humid with high temperatures approaching 100°. First time since July 12, 2018. Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph. Low: 75° High: 100° Heat Index: 105°

Saturday: This is looking like the hottest day of the extreme heat stretch. Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph. Low: 80° High: 103° Heat Index: 105-110°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

