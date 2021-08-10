Watch
Weather

Actions

The extreme heat continues despite a chance for afternoon thunderstorms

and last updated 2021-08-10 04:54:46-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Excessive heat warning now includes the KC metro through 8pm Thursday; Heat index values approach 110° each day
  • Scattered thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and early evening, with another isolated chance Wednesday evening
  • A cold front brings major relief from the heat Friday and the weekend with a slight rain chance Friday afternoon

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Increasing morning clouds, breezy, very hot and humid. Showers and thunderstorms develop in the afternoon, around 2-4pm, and quickly track through the area. Still a chance many folks stay dry! Wind: S-SW 15-25 mph. High 96° Heat Index: 104-107°

Tonight: Partly cloudy and staying very warm and muggy. Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph. Low: 78°

Wednesday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and staying very hot. The Excessive Heat Warning continues. A small chance for an isolated evening storm in northern Missouri. Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph. High 98° Heat Index: 107-110°

Thursday: Mostly sunny and staying very hot. Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph. Low: 78° High 97° Heat Index: 107-110°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.