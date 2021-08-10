The extreme heat continues despite a chance for afternoon thunderstorms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Excessive heat warning now includes the KC metro through 8pm Thursday; Heat index values approach 110° each day

Scattered thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and early evening, with another isolated chance Wednesday evening

A cold front brings major relief from the heat Friday and the weekend with a slight rain chance Friday afternoon

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Increasing morning clouds, breezy, very hot and humid. Showers and thunderstorms develop in the afternoon, around 2-4pm, and quickly track through the area. Still a chance many folks stay dry! Wind: S-SW 15-25 mph. High 96° Heat Index: 104-107°

Tonight: Partly cloudy and staying very warm and muggy. Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph. Low: 78°

Wednesday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and staying very hot. The Excessive Heat Warning continues. A small chance for an isolated evening storm in northern Missouri. Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph. High 98° Heat Index: 107-110°

Thursday: Mostly sunny and staying very hot. Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph. Low: 78° High 97° Heat Index: 107-110°

