The extreme heat continues today with a heat index above 105°

A break from the high heat doesn't come until Thursday-Friday
and last updated 2022-08-02 05:46:35-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The heat intensifies today with highs close to 100° and high humidity
  • Thunderstorms develop Wednesday afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches
  • Some relief from the heat and humidity expected Thursday and Friday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: The hottest day of the week! Very hot and humid under a mostly sunny sky. A breeze will help a bit. Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph. High: 99° Heat Index: 105-110°

Tonight: Partly cloudy and staying very warm. Wind: S 10-25 mph. Low: 80°

Wednesday: Still hot and humid with the chance of afternoon and nighttime thunderstorms along a cold front. Staying breezy, warm & very humid during the day. Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph. High: 94° Heat Index: 105°

Thursday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and seasonal. Still a bit warm but humidity comes down. Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph. Low: 72° High: 90°

