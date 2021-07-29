The extreme heat continues with highs approaching 100° today

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- First 100° day is possible in over 3 years! It will feel like 110° late this afternoon leading to dangerous levels and an increase in heat related illness
- Staying hot, but not as dangerous, tomorrow in the low 90s with cooler air arriving by the weekend
- There is a chance for a few thunderstorms tonight in northern Missouri & developing closer to the city Friday afternoon
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Air Quality Alert! Avoid being or working outside for an extended period of time in today's heat! Today will likely be the hottest day in 3 years. The last time KCI hit 100° was on July 12, 2018. Wind: SW 5-10 mph. High: 100° Heat Index: 107°-110°
Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy with a line of strong storms possible in northern Missouri. Wind: S-SW 5 mph. Low: 78°
Friday: The heat wave may break just a bit with a few clouds and an isolated thunderstorm developing during the afternoon. Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph. High: 92° Heat Index: 100°
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a rain and thunderstorms possible in the morning & again in the afternoon. Best chance in the morning stays in north central Missouri with another round south of I-70 later in the day. Temperatures are much cooler! Wind: E-NE 5-15 mph. Low: 74° High: 84°
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.