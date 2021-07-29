The extreme heat continues with highs approaching 100° today

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

First 100° day is possible in over 3 years! It will feel like 110° late this afternoon leading to dangerous levels and an increase in heat related illness

Staying hot, but not as dangerous, tomorrow in the low 90s with cooler air arriving by the weekend

There is a chance for a few thunderstorms tonight in northern Missouri & developing closer to the city Friday afternoon

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Air Quality Alert! Avoid being or working outside for an extended period of time in today's heat! Today will likely be the hottest day in 3 years. The last time KCI hit 100° was on July 12, 2018. Wind: SW 5-10 mph. High: 100° Heat Index: 107°-110°

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy with a line of strong storms possible in northern Missouri. Wind: S-SW 5 mph. Low: 78°

Friday: The heat wave may break just a bit with a few clouds and an isolated thunderstorm developing during the afternoon. Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph. High: 92° Heat Index: 100°

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a rain and thunderstorms possible in the morning & again in the afternoon. Best chance in the morning stays in north central Missouri with another round south of I-70 later in the day. Temperatures are much cooler! Wind: E-NE 5-15 mph. Low: 74° High: 84°

