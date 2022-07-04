First official heat wave of 2022 is likely in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Heat advisory through at least Wednesday

80s for fireworks this evening

The next decent cold front is timed for about one week from now



KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

4th of July: Mostly sunny, breezy, hot and humid. Wind: S 10-25 mph High: 94° Heat Index: 105° — Dry, 80s and humid for fireworks time during the evening.

Tonight: Clear, warm and humid. Wind: S 5-15 mph. Low: 78°

Tuesday: Sunny, very hot and humid. Wind: S 10-20 mph High: 97° Heat Index: 107°

Wednesday: The high heat continues with high humidity and sunshine. Wind: S 10-25 mph Low: 78° High: 97° Heat Index: 107°

