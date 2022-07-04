First official heat wave of 2022 is likely in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Heat advisory through at least Wednesday
- 80s for fireworks this evening
- The next decent cold front is timed for about one week from now
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
4th of July: Mostly sunny, breezy, hot and humid. Wind: S 10-25 mph High: 94° Heat Index: 105° — Dry, 80s and humid for fireworks time during the evening.
Tonight: Clear, warm and humid. Wind: S 5-15 mph. Low: 78°
Tuesday: Sunny, very hot and humid. Wind: S 10-20 mph High: 97° Heat Index: 107°
Wednesday: The high heat continues with high humidity and sunshine. Wind: S 10-25 mph Low: 78° High: 97° Heat Index: 107°
