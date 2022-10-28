Watch Now
The great fall weather continues for the final weekend of October

Great temperatures in the 60s expected this weekend
and last updated 2022-10-28 06:05:13-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The great stretch of October weather lasts into next week
  • A storm system to our south could bring a few sprinkles our way Sunday morning
  • A warm-up is in next week's forecast with dry conditions likely for Halloween

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Increasing sunshine and beautiful. Not very breezy. Wind: E 5-10 mph. High: 66°

Tonight: Clear sky and chilly. Wind: E 5 mph. Low: 40°

Saturday: A blend of sun and clouds along with nice temperatures to start the weekend. Wind: E 5-10 mph. High: 66°

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible early in the day. Wind: N 5-10 mph. Low: 47° High: 64°

