The great fall weather continues in Kansas City

Slightly warmer air today but humidity remains low and comfortable
and last updated 2022-09-27 06:34:29-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The incredible weather will continue with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s
  • There is no rain in sight
  • Ian is now a major hurricane crossing Cuba and heading for the Tampa Bay area Thursday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Slightly warmer but still feeling refreshing. Wind: N 5-10 mph. High: 79°

Tonight: Clear and crisp. Wind: E-NE 5-10 mph. Low: 48°

Wednesday: Sunny and near perfect. Wind: E 10-15 mph. High: 70°

Thursday: Mostly sunny and beautiful. Wind: SE 5-15 mph. Low: 45° High: 72°

