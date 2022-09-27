The great fall weather continues in Kansas City

Slightly warmer air today but humidity remains low and comfortable

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES The incredible weather will continue with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s

There is no rain in sight

Ian is now a major hurricane crossing Cuba and heading for the Tampa Bay area Thursday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST Tuesday: Slightly warmer but still feeling refreshing. Wind: N 5-10 mph. High: 79° Tonight: Clear and crisp. Wind: E-NE 5-10 mph. Low: 48° Wednesday: Sunny and near perfect. Wind: E 10-15 mph. High: 70° Thursday: Mostly sunny and beautiful. Wind: SE 5-15 mph. Low: 45° High: 72° Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events. Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.



Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.