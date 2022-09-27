The great fall weather continues in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- The incredible weather will continue with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s
- There is no rain in sight
- Ian is now a major hurricane crossing Cuba and heading for the Tampa Bay area Thursday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Slightly warmer but still feeling refreshing. Wind: N 5-10 mph. High: 79°
Tonight: Clear and crisp. Wind: E-NE 5-10 mph. Low: 48°
Wednesday: Sunny and near perfect. Wind: E 10-15 mph. High: 70°
Thursday: Mostly sunny and beautiful. Wind: SE 5-15 mph. Low: 45° High: 72°
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.