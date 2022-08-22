Great summertime weather continues in Kansas City

Great weather to start the week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES Awesome August weather through Tuesday

Warming up to near 90 Wednesday and Thursday

The next chances for rain and thunderstorms most likely shows up over the weekend KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST Monday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Humidity stays comfortable. Wind: NE 5-10 mph. High: 85° Tonight: Mostly clear, calm and comfortable. Wind: NE 5 mph. Low: 62° Tuesday: Mostly sunny, a little warmer. Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph. High: 86° Wednesday: The heat returns but humidity remains comfortable. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Low: 65° High: 89° Get more updates from our weather team:

