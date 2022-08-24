Watch Now
The heat and humidity build the rest of this week

Highs approach 90 degrees the rest of the week with more humidity
and last updated 2022-08-24 04:48:55-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Hotter Wednesday through Saturday with highs around 90°
  • Slight chance of thunderstorms Thursday through Saturday
  • A better chance for more widespread rain and thunderstorms shows up Sunday-Tuesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warmer and a bit more humid. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. High: 89°

Tonight: Mostly clear, calm and comfortable. Wind: SE 5 mph. Low: 68°

Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, warmer and more humid. A few thunderstorms are possible, mainly across northern Missouri. Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph. High: 90°

Friday: Mostly sunny and staying warm and muggy. Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph. Low: 66° High: 88°

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

