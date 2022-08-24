The heat and humidity build the rest of this week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Hotter Wednesday through Saturday with highs around 90°

Slight chance of thunderstorms Thursday through Saturday

A better chance for more widespread rain and thunderstorms shows up Sunday-Tuesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warmer and a bit more humid. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. High: 89°

Tonight: Mostly clear, calm and comfortable. Wind: SE 5 mph. Low: 68°

Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, warmer and more humid. A few thunderstorms are possible, mainly across northern Missouri. Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph. High: 90°

Friday: Mostly sunny and staying warm and muggy. Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph. Low: 66° High: 88°

