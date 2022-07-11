Watch Now
The heat and humidity builds ahead of a front today

and last updated 2022-07-11 04:41:17-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Heat and humidity ramp up today with heat indices in the triple digits
  • A cold front arrives late tonight, dropping temperatures briefly to the mid 80s Tuesday
  • There's a small chance of rain and thunderstorms early tomorrow along a front
  • Major heat builds by the weekend and next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid with an isolated chance of a thunderstorm overnight. Wind: SW 10-15 mph High: 94° HEAT INDEX 100-105°

Tonight: A band of weak thunderstorms develop overnight. Winds shift out of the northwest with cooler and less humid air surging in. Wind: N 10-20 mph. Low: 65°

Tuesday: A shower or storm is possible before sunrise. Otherwise, mostly sunny and more comfortable. Wind: N-NW 5-15 mph. High: 85°

Wednesday: Sunny and warmer. Humidity still comfortable. Wind: S 5 mph Low: 64° High: 90°

