The heat builds over the next few days with highs soaring into the 90s

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A long stretch of 90°+ weather begins today
  • An excessive heat watch begins Friday afternoon to Wednesday with several consecutive days reaching a heat index of 100°+
  • Slight relief in the heat Monday as a front and storms are nearby

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Mostly sunny and heating up with a slight breeze. Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph. High: 90°

Tonight: Mostly clear, muggy and mild. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Low: 72°

Friday: An Excessive Heat Watch begins in the afternoon. Dangerous heat settles in. Be sure to drink plenty of water & take frequent breaks if working outside. Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph. High: 94° Heat Index: 97-100°

Saturday: Sunny skies and even hotter temperatures. Find a pool or air conditioning and drink lots of water. Wind: SW 5-15 mph. Low: 76° High: 96° Heat Index: 100-106°

