The heat builds through the rest of the week

and last updated 2021-07-21 04:56:50-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The heat slowly builds today with highs in the upper 80s
  • 90s arrive by tomorrow and last through the rest of the month; An Excessive Heat Watch is in place for the KC metro starting Friday afternoon
  • Slight chance for rain showing up on Monday of next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a hazy sky and a few afternoon clouds. Wind: SE 5 mph. High: 89°

Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild. Wind: SE 5 mph. Low: 69°

Thursday: Sunny and much warmer with a slight breeze. Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph. High: 92°

Friday: Excessive Heat Watch begins. The heat and humidity turn stifling and dangerous. Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph. Low: 73° High: 94° Heat Index: 97-100°

