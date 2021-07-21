The heat builds through the rest of the week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

The heat slowly builds today with highs in the upper 80s

90s arrive by tomorrow and last through the rest of the month; An Excessive Heat Watch is in place for the KC metro starting Friday afternoon

Slight chance for rain showing up on Monday of next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a hazy sky and a few afternoon clouds. Wind: SE 5 mph. High: 89°

Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild. Wind: SE 5 mph. Low: 69°

Thursday: Sunny and much warmer with a slight breeze. Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph. High: 92°

Friday: Excessive Heat Watch begins. The heat and humidity turn stifling and dangerous. Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph. Low: 73° High: 94° Heat Index: 97-100°

