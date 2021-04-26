The heat builds with strong winds today and tomorrow

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Temperatures soar into the 80s today and tomorrow with strong wind gusts
- A strong front arrives overnight Tuesday into Wednesday and will bring our next round of rain and storms
- The chance of severe weather is limited around Kansas City with the greatest risk over TX/OK/south central KS on Tuesday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy and very warm. Wind: S-SW 20-40 mph. High: 86°
Tonight: Mostly clear and comfortable. Staying breezy. Wind: S 20-35 mph. Low: 65°
Tuesday: Increasing clouds and staying breezy. Rain and thunderstorms will hold off until late in the evening and overnight. Wind: S-SW 15-35 mph. High: 85°
Wednesday: Showers and storms likely. Some strong storms possible south of I-70 with heavy rain. Wind: N 5-10 mph. Low: 61° High: 73°
