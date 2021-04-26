The heat builds with strong winds today and tomorrow

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Temperatures soar into the 80s today and tomorrow with strong wind gusts

A strong front arrives overnight Tuesday into Wednesday and will bring our next round of rain and storms

The chance of severe weather is limited around Kansas City with the greatest risk over TX/OK/south central KS on Tuesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy and very warm. Wind: S-SW 20-40 mph. High: 86°

Tonight: Mostly clear and comfortable. Staying breezy. Wind: S 20-35 mph. Low: 65°

Tuesday: Increasing clouds and staying breezy. Rain and thunderstorms will hold off until late in the evening and overnight. Wind: S-SW 15-35 mph. High: 85°

Wednesday: Showers and storms likely. Some strong storms possible south of I-70 with heavy rain. Wind: N 5-10 mph. Low: 61° High: 73°

