The heat continues with storm chances showing up Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Mostly sunny, hot and humid for the rest of the week with temperatures in the 90s

A complex of thunderstorms head our way Friday bringing us some storm chances in the morning and early afternoon, if they hold together

The humidity remains high through the weekend with possible relief early next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Even warmer with mostly sunny skies and high humidity. Drink plenty of water & wear light, loose-fitted clothing! Wind: Calm to E 5 mph. High: 90° Heat Index: 92-95°

Tonight: Clear skies and warm temperatures. Wind: S-SE 5 mph. Low: 72°

Thursday: A hot day expected with sunshine and heat-index values in the upper 90s. Stay hydrated and avoid exercising during the peak heating time of the day. Wind: S-SE 5 mph. High: 92° Heat Index: 96-98°

Friday: A complex of storms approaches the area from the north in the morning and afternoon. If they hold together, some heavy rain is possible with gusty winds. Otherwise, it stays warm and muggy under partly cloudy skies. Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph. Low: 74° High: 92° Heat Index: 97-100°

