The heat & humidity are back

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- The heat and humidity increase the next 2 days
- Staying sunny and dry until late Friday
- A cold front bring rain, storms & cooler temperatures to the area Saturday and Sunday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hotter. The humidity stays reasonable. Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph. High: 90°
Tonight: Clear, calm and still comfortable. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Low: 67°
Thursday: Sunny skies and even hotter. Humidity increases. Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph. High: 93°
Friday: A chance of thunderstorms later in the day. Staying warm and muggy. Wind: S to NE 5-15 mph. Low: 72° High: 90°
Saturday: Partly cloudy with a chance of mainly morning thunderstorms. Temperatures will feel nice. Low: 69° High: 82°
Sunday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of morning thunderstorms. Low: 70° High: 87°
