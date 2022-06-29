Watch Now
The heat & humidity are back

Highs return to the 90s with more humidity today
and last updated 2022-06-29 04:44:48-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The heat and humidity increase the next 2 days
  • Staying sunny and dry until late Friday
  • A cold front bring rain, storms & cooler temperatures to the area Saturday and Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hotter. The humidity stays reasonable. Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph. High: 90°

Tonight: Clear, calm and still comfortable. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Low: 67°

Thursday: Sunny skies and even hotter. Humidity increases. Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph. High: 93°

Friday: A chance of thunderstorms later in the day. Staying warm and muggy. Wind: S to NE 5-15 mph. Low: 72° High: 90°

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a chance of mainly morning thunderstorms. Temperatures will feel nice. Low: 69° High: 82°

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of morning thunderstorms. Low: 70° High: 87°

