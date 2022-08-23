Heat, humidity build after today in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Another great August afternoon today with highs in the mid 80s

Warming up to near 90 Wednesday-Friday

A stray storm is possible late Thursday and Friday while the better chance shows up over the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, low humidity and pleasant. Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph. High: 86°

Tonight: Mostly clear, calm and comfortable. Wind: NE 5 mph. Low: 64°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warmer and a bit more humid. Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph. High: 89°

Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, warmer and more humid. A stray thunderstorm can't be ruled out, mainly across northern Missouri. Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph. Low: 68° High: 90°

