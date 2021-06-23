Watch
The heat & humidity return with thunderstorms likely Thursday and Friday

and last updated 2021-06-23 04:44:36-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The warm and humid summer air returns today
  • Rain and thunderstorms are possible Thursday morning, Friday morning and Friday evening
  • At least 1-3" of rain is possible over the next week and we need it!

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST:

Wednesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with the warmth and humidity returning. Wind: S 15-25 mph. High: 90°

Tonight: Increasing clouds as storms approach from the northwest. Thunderstorms will build in around sunrise Thursday. Wind: S 15-25 mph. Low: 75°

Thursday: Rain and storms are possible in the morning before it heats up. Heat index values get close to 100°. More storms develop late Thursday night and Friday morning. Wind: S 15-25 mph High: 91°

Friday: Two rounds of storms expected with the first arriving in the morning with redevelopment by the evening along a cold front. Staying hot and humid ahead of the front. Wind: S-SW 15-25 mph. Low: 76° High: 92°

