Heat, humidity slowly return to Kansas City area

and last updated 2022-06-28 06:05:27-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Warming up today but the humidity remains low; The 90s return tomorrow
  • Staying dry and sunny for most of the week
  • The chance of thunderstorms will return late Friday into Saturday; 4th of July is looking dry right now

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Sunny, slightly warmer but comfortable humidity. Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph. High: 85°

Tonight: Clear and pleasant. Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph. Low: 65°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and even warmer. The humidity returns as well. Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph. High: 90°

Thursday: Sunny, hot and humid. Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph. Low: 67° High: 93°

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

