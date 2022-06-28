Heat, humidity slowly return to Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Warming up today but the humidity remains low; The 90s return tomorrow
- Staying dry and sunny for most of the week
- The chance of thunderstorms will return late Friday into Saturday; 4th of July is looking dry right now
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Sunny, slightly warmer but comfortable humidity. Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph. High: 85°
Tonight: Clear and pleasant. Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph. Low: 65°
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and even warmer. The humidity returns as well. Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph. High: 90°
Thursday: Sunny, hot and humid. Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph. Low: 67° High: 93°
