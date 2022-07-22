The heat intensifies over the next 2 days

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Temperatures will be around 100° Friday-Saturday, hotter Saturday

A cold front likely arrives Sunday-Monday, dropping highs near KC to the 80s Monday

The lingering front will produce several chances of thunderstorms next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Mostly sunny and extremely hot with high temperatures approaching 100°. First time at KCI since July 12, 2018. A Heat Advisory goes into effect starting 12pm. Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph. High: 99° Heat Index: 100-105°

Tonight: Mostly clear and staying warm. Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph. Low: 80°

Saturday: The Heat Advisory continues until 8pm. Dangerous heat expected in the 100s. Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph. High: 103° Heat Index: 105-110°

Sunday: A cold front approaches and slides into the area. There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in northern Missouri.. Wind: SW to NE 5-15 mph. Low: 83° High: 95°; 100°-105° south of KC to 80s north.

