The heat intensifies over the weekend with a heat index of 100°+

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Very hot days are ahead this weekend with highs reaching the mid 90s and heat index values of over 100°

Thunderstorms are possible, especially over northern Missouri, Sunday evening to Monday morning helping to cool things off briefly

A Heat Wave is defined as three consecutive days of 95° or higher; This will not happen until possibly later next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: An Excessive Heat Warning begins at 1pm for the KC metro with a stretch of hot days. It will be mostly sunny with a few afternoon clouds. Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph. High: 92° Heat Index: 95-97°

Tonight: Mostly clear, muggy and mild. Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph. Low: 75°

Saturday: Mostly sunny & very hot. The humidity will be much higher as well. Wind: SW 10-15 mph. High: 96° Heat Index: 100-106°

Sunday: More afternoon clouds while staying hot and humid. There is a 30% chance of thunderstorms later in the evening, especially in northern Missouri. Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph. Low: 76° High: 94° Heat Index: 100-103°

